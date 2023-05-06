© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

When life gives you blossoms, prune your apple trees

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin TroutmanAaron Steil
Published May 6, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Harvest is still months away, but apple trees all over the state are blooming. For many apple growers, this is the calm before the storm. Apple trees are vulnerable to a number of pests and diseases that may compromise the crop and the health of the tree.

Suzanne Slack is an assistant professor of horticulture at Iowa State University and an expert on these challenges. She discusses solutions, plus what to look for if someone wants a new apple tree. Then Aaron Steil joins the program to answer gardening questions.

Guests:

  • Suzanne Slack, assistant professor with ISU Department of Horticulture
  • Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture specialist, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for the Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.

Tags
Talk of Iowa Fruits and VegetablesGardening
Stay Connected
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Aaron Steil
Aaron Steil is a Consumer Horticulture Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Aaron contributes his expertise to the Garden Variety podcast and newsletter and to Talk of Iowa's Horticulture Day program.
See stories by Aaron Steil
Related Content