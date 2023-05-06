When life gives you blossoms, prune your apple trees

Harvest is still months away, but apple trees all over the state are blooming. For many apple growers, this is the calm before the storm. Apple trees are vulnerable to a number of pests and diseases that may compromise the crop and the health of the tree.

Suzanne Slack is an assistant professor of horticulture at Iowa State University and an expert on these challenges. She discusses solutions, plus what to look for if someone wants a new apple tree. Then Aaron Steil joins the program to answer gardening questions.

Guests:



Suzanne Slack , assistant professor with ISU Department of Horticulture

, assistant professor with ISU Department of Horticulture Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture specialist, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach

