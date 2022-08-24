Sherman Alexie's semi-autobiographical YA novel tells a complicated story of life as a Native teenager

The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian by Sherman Alexie is a young adult novel that tells the story of Arnold Spirit Jr. as he tries to chart a new course for his future — leaving the underfunded school on his reservation for the so-called white school in a nearby town. It's also one of the most frequently banned books in America.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe discusses the novel and its cultural impact with three expert readers.

