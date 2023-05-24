Celebrating 30 years of the Wapsipinicon Almanac

For 30 years, the Wapsipinicon Almanac was a homegrown, homemade journal of great writing by and for Iowans. Even though the final almanac was published in 2018, fans have one more chance to dive in with the anthology, The Wapsipinicon Almanac: Selections from Thirty Years.

One hope for me would be for this anthology to plant seeds that would inspire some young writer/editor Tim Fay

Host Charity Nebbe speaks with Tim Fay, the longtime editor of The Wapsipinicon Almanac, and with contributors about the publication's legacy and the new anthology.

Later in the hour, Shir Safi shares his family’s arduous journey of leaving Afghanistan. Since 2021, the Afghan Military Services veteran with Des Moines Refugee Support Coordinator Erin Bell have been working tirelessly to help his wife and children get out of the country to safety. Today they are safe, and the family is soon to be reunited.

