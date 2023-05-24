© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Celebrating 30 years of the Wapsipinicon Almanac

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin TroutmanDanielle Gehr
Published May 24, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
For 30 years, the Wapsipinicon Almanac was a homegrown, homemade journal of great writing by and for Iowans. Even though the final almanac was published in 2018, fans have one more chance to dive in with the anthology, The Wapsipinicon Almanac: Selections from Thirty Years.

One hope for me would be for this anthology to plant seeds that would inspire some young writer/editor
Tim Fay

Host Charity Nebbe speaks with Tim Fay, the longtime editor of The Wapsipinicon Almanac, and with contributors about the publication's legacy and the new anthology.

Later in the hour, Shir Safi shares his family’s arduous journey of leaving Afghanistan. Since 2021, the Afghan Military Services veteran with Des Moines Refugee Support Coordinator Erin Bell have been working tirelessly to help his wife and children get out of the country to safety. Today they are safe, and the family is soon to be reunited.

Guests:

  • Tim Fay, editor of the Wapsipinicon Almanac and one of 2 curators of the anthology
  • Steve Maravetz, Wapsipinicon Almanac contributor
  • Beth DeBoom, Wapsipinicon Almanac contributor
  • Shir Safi, Executive Director, Afghan Partners in Iowa
  • Erin Bell, Des Moines Refugee Support Coordinator
Talk of Iowa PublishingBooks & ReadingIowa Veterans of Afghanistanrefugeesimmigration
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
