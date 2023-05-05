© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

New documentary captures the feeling of riding RAGBRAI

By Charity Nebbe,
Danielle Gehr
Published May 5, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

A woman finds peace on her bicycle as she grieves her husband's death. A tremendous amount of work ends with two men building community in their riverside town. There were many ways to cover the Register's Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa — known as a party on wheels from river to river — but the filmmakers of a new documentary decided to capture the journey of overcoming that people on RAGBRAI often take.

Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe speaks with filmmakers, Courtney Crowder and Kelsey Kremer of the Des Moines Register. A few people featured in the film also join the show.

The documentary will have showings at The Varsity Cinema through May 11.

Guests:

  • Courtney Crowder, Iowa Columnist, Des Moines Register
  • Kelsey Kremer, photo editor, Des Moines Register
  • Ian Zahren, Lansing city councilmember, music and STEM teacher, Eastern Allamakee Community School District, founder of Walking Space
  • Andrew Boddicker, music teacher, Eastern Allamakee Community School District
  • Dayna Chandler, co-founder of Black Girls Do Bike Des Moines chapter, Des Moines Public Schools SUCCESS case manager
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
