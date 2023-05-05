New documentary captures the feeling of riding RAGBRAI

A woman finds peace on her bicycle as she grieves her husband's death. A tremendous amount of work ends with two men building community in their riverside town. There were many ways to cover the Register's Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa — known as a party on wheels from river to river — but the filmmakers of a new documentary decided to capture the journey of overcoming that people on RAGBRAI often take.

Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe speaks with filmmakers, Courtney Crowder and Kelsey Kremer of the Des Moines Register. A few people featured in the film also join the show.

The documentary will have showings at The Varsity Cinema through May 11.

Guests:

