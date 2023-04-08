© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
The grass may be greener with these alternative lawns

By Charity Nebbe,
Danielle Gehr
Published April 8, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
The weed-free turf grass lawn has been the American ideal for a very long time, but more and more people are looking for more environmentally-friendly alternatives. Moss, clover, creeping charlies — Iowa State ecologist Cathy McMullin and biologist Kaycie Waters walk listeners through their options with Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe.

Later, Horticulturist Aaron Steil joins the conversation to help answer listener questions on lawns, trees, plants and more.

Guests:

  • Kaycie Waters, natural resources field specialist, Iowa State University Extention Outreach
  • Cathy McMullen, ecologist, Natural Resource Ecology and Management, Iowa State University
  • Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture specialist, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach
Talk of Iowa HorticultureHort Dayoutdoor recreation
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
