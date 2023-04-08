The grass may be greener with these alternative lawns

The weed-free turf grass lawn has been the American ideal for a very long time, but more and more people are looking for more environmentally-friendly alternatives. Moss, clover, creeping charlies — Iowa State ecologist Cathy McMullin and biologist Kaycie Waters walk listeners through their options with Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe.

Later, Horticulturist Aaron Steil joins the conversation to help answer listener questions on lawns, trees, plants and more.

Guests:

