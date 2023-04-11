50 years since Title IX, Iowa women share how the law impacted them

Last June, the U.S. marked 50 years since Title IX granted equal opportunity for men and women in sports. Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe talks with University of Iowa American Studies Lecturer Jennifer Sterling, who specializes in women in sports, the history of Title IX and its importance. The rest of the hour features stories of women who received opportunities post-Title IX or for whom the law's passing came too late.

We also hear clips from a 2012 interview with Christine Grant, the first director of Women's Intercollegiate Athletics at the University of Iowa and a strong voice for women's athletics. Grant passed away in December 2022.

Guests:



Jennifer Sterling, University of Iowa lecturer in American Studies

University of Iowa lecturer in American Studies Lt. Gen. Michelle Johnson, retired Superintendent of the U.S. Air Force Academy

retired Superintendent of the U.S. Air Force Academy Pam German, retired P.E. teacher

retired P.E. teacher Jane Burns, freelance writer and editor

freelance writer and editor Jan Myers, retired teacher

This program was originally produced June 23, 2022

