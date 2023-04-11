© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

50 years since Title IX, Iowa women share how the law impacted them

By Charity Nebbe,
Danielle GehrKatherine Perkins
Published April 11, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Last June, the U.S. marked 50 years since Title IX granted equal opportunity for men and women in sports. Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe talks with University of Iowa American Studies Lecturer Jennifer Sterling, who specializes in women in sports, the history of Title IX and its importance. The rest of the hour features stories of women who received opportunities post-Title IX or for whom the law's passing came too late.

We also hear clips from a 2012 interview with Christine Grant, the first director of Women's Intercollegiate Athletics at the University of Iowa and a strong voice for women's athletics. Grant passed away in December 2022.

Guests:

  • Jennifer Sterling, University of Iowa lecturer in American Studies
  • Lt. Gen. Michelle Johnson, retired Superintendent of the U.S. Air Force Academy
  • Pam German, retired P.E. teacher
  • Jane Burns, freelance writer and editor
  • Jan Myers, retired teacher

This program was originally produced June 23, 2022

Tags
Talk of Iowa SportsequityWomen
Stay Connected
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
Katherine Perkins
Katherine Perkins is IPR's Program Director for News and Talk
See stories by Katherine Perkins
Related Content