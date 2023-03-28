© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

An Iowan is working toward "period neutrality" among men and women

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin TroutmanSamantha McIntosh
Published March 28, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

When environmental and other factors are right, girls and women learn at least a little about menstruation before they experience their first period.

For boys, men and others who don't menstruate, the menstrual cycle can remain something of a mystery.

Later in this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks with an Iowan who is seeking to empower men with information with The Agenda and Manstruation: A Field Guide

First, we listen back to a conversation that was originally produced in October 2020 with Erika Billerbeck about her book, Wildland Sentinel: Field Notes From an Iowa Conservation Officer.

Guests:

  • Erika Billerbeck, author
  • Alyx Coble-Frakes, CEO of The Agenda.
Talk of Iowa Books & Readingpublic healthGender and Gender Issues
