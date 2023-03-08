Iowan filmmakers behind 'A Quiet Place' and '65' are opening a new cinema in their hometown

Scott Beck and Bryan Woods found new ways to scare filmgoers with 2018's A Quiet Place, and now they’re taking us 65 million years back in time. The duo got their start in Iowa, and now, in addition to their work on movies, they're opening a theater in Davenport.

Then Mark Rizzo, who wrote Champions starring Woody Harrelson, joins the episode to discuss why he set the comedy in Des Moines.

