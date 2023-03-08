© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Iowan filmmakers behind 'A Quiet Place' and '65' are opening a new cinema in their hometown

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntoshCaitlin Troutman
Published March 8, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Grab your popcorn and get comfy. On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks about the upcoming movies Champions and 65 with the people who made them.

Scott Beck and Bryan Woods found new ways to scare filmgoers with 2018's A Quiet Place, and now they’re taking us 65 million years back in time. The duo got their start in Iowa, and now, in addition to their work on movies, they're opening a theater in Davenport.

Then Mark Rizzo, who wrote Champions starring Woody Harrelson, joins the episode to discuss why he set the comedy in Des Moines.

Guests:

  • Scott Beck, screenwriter, director, co-owner Beck/Woods production company
  • Bryan Woods, screenwriter, director, co-owner Beck/Woods production company
  • Mark Rizzo, screenwriter
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
