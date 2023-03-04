© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

To prune or not to prune

By Charity Nebbe,
Danielle Gehr
Published March 4, 2023 at 6:01 AM CST
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

When planting a young tree, Iowa State horticulturist Jeff Iles says to imagine what that tree will look like 20 years down the line and use that to guide how you prune it.

On this Talk of Iowa horticulture day, Iles joins host Charity Nebbe to discuss the best spring pruning practices for shrubs and trees. Later, they are joined by Aaron Steil to help answer listener questions about the plants and trees in their lives.

Guests:

  • Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture specialist, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach
  • Jeff Iles, professor and chair, Iowa State University Department of Horticulture
Talk of Iowa Hort DayHorticultureTrees
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
