To prune or not to prune

When planting a young tree, Iowa State horticulturist Jeff Iles says to imagine what that tree will look like 20 years down the line and use that to guide how you prune it.

On this Talk of Iowa horticulture day, Iles joins host Charity Nebbe to discuss the best spring pruning practices for shrubs and trees. Later, they are joined by Aaron Steil to help answer listener questions about the plants and trees in their lives.

Guests:

