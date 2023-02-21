Lawmakers are considering removing HPV teaching requirement in schools

HPV is a sexually transmitted virus that can lead to cancer in women and men and there’s a vaccine that can prevent it, but teaching this information would be barred from Iowa classrooms by multiple proposals in the Iowa Legislature.

Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe is joined by IPR education reporter Grant Gerlock to discuss what is proposed at the Statehouse and how these bills could impact Iowa schools, as well as a central Iowa woman who contracted HPV and is concerned about the possible ramifications of this legislation.

Nebbe also speaks with Dr. Melanie Wellington, a pediatric infectious disease specialist and associate hospital epidemiologist at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital, and Alison Oliver, a lecturer in the University of Iowa School of Social Work and community-based sexuality educator in Iowa City.

Guests:

