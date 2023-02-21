© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Lawmakers are considering removing HPV teaching requirement in schools

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntoshDanielle Gehr
Published February 21, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

HPV is a sexually transmitted virus that can lead to cancer in women and men and there’s a vaccine that can prevent it, but teaching this information would be barred from Iowa classrooms by multiple proposals in the Iowa Legislature.

Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe is joined by IPR education reporter Grant Gerlock to discuss what is proposed at the Statehouse and how these bills could impact Iowa schools, as well as a central Iowa woman who contracted HPV and is concerned about the possible ramifications of this legislation.

Nebbe also speaks with Dr. Melanie Wellington, a pediatric infectious disease specialist and associate hospital epidemiologist at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital, and Alison Oliver, a lecturer in the University of Iowa School of Social Work and community-based sexuality educator in Iowa City.

Guests:

  • Grant Gerlock, education reporter, Iowa Public Radio
  • Laura, Central Iowa resident
  • Dr. Melanie Wellington, a pediatric infectious disease specialist and associate hospital epidemiologist, University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital
  • Alison Oliver, lecturer in the University of Iowa School of Social Work
Tags
Talk of Iowa 2023 Legislative SessionEducationpublic schools
Stay Connected
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
Related Content