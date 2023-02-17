© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Greg Brown is performing two shows at the Englert Theatre in Iowa City, Thursday night and Friday night. Due to the inclement weather, our Studio One broadcast of the show will be moved from Thursday to Friday night.
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Burnout is bad for employees — and employers

By Charity Nebbe,
Matthew Alvarez
Published February 17, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

The feeling of constantly being overwhelmed, emotionally drained and exhausted. A feeling of dread when even thinking about work. These are some of the symptoms of burnout. Pretty much every person who has ever had a job knows what it’s like to feel stressed or frustrated at work, but burnout is something else. It’s far more serious.

Burnout is bad for individuals and for the companies they work for and it seems to be at an all-time high right now. On this encore episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks with business researchers to learn about burnout, some of the organizational problems that lead to burnout and how organizations can do better.

This episode was originally produced May 10, 2022.

Guests:

  • Stephen Courtright, Henry B. Tippie Research Professor, director of executive education, Tippie College of Business, University of Iowa
  • Eean Crawford, associate professor of management and entrepreneurship, Tippie College of Business, University of Iowa

Note: The Tippie College of Business is a financial supporter of IPR

