What does it take to rekindle a friendship? And should you?
There are many reasons that friends drift apart. What does it take to reconnect?
The pandemic has disrupted so many different parts of our lives, including our social lives. There may be some friends that you haven't seen in the last two years.
On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks with guests about the power and importance of friendship in our adult lives and gets some pointers on how to reconnect with the friends we miss.
This episode was originally produced 2-9-22.
Guests:
- Ann Friedman, writer of Big Friendship: How We Keep Each Other Close and co-host of the podcast Call Your Girlfriend
- Stacey McElroy-Heltzel, assistant professor of counseling psychology at the University of Iowa
- Becky Schmooke, owner of Becky’s Mindful Kitchen