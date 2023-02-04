© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Think warm thoughts of spring while tending to your African violets

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntosh
Published February 4, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

What do you think makes African violets so popular?

On this edition of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks with Chris Currey of Iowa State University about a common houseplant that comes in a wide variety of shapes, sizes, and colors.

Currey gives advice on how to make the challenge of caretaking for this finicky plant fun and in turn be rewarded with almost constant blooms. Horticulturist Aaron Steil also joins to help answer listeners' questions.

Guests:

  • Chris Currey, ISU associate professor of horticulture
  • Aaron Steil, ISU Extension consumer horticulture specialist
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
