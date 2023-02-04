Think warm thoughts of spring while tending to your African violets

On this edition of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks with Chris Currey of Iowa State University about a common houseplant that comes in a wide variety of shapes, sizes, and colors.

Currey gives advice on how to make the challenge of caretaking for this finicky plant fun and in turn be rewarded with almost constant blooms. Horticulturist Aaron Steil also joins to help answer listeners' questions.

Guests:

