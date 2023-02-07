How to take part in energy efficiency incentives for homeowners

With the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, new tax rebates were added to already existing opportunities for homeowners to save money by making their homes greener.

Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe is joined by home improvement expert Bill McAnally who shares how to take advantage of these programs. He also answers callers' questions about becoming more energy efficient and other home maintenance questions.

People can learn more about energy audits and green incentives through Iowa Green Streets (https://www.iowaeda.com/green-streets/) and the Iowa Association for Energy Efficiency (https://www.iowaenergy.org/). Also, learn about the nationally recognized Home Energy Rating System here.

Guests:

