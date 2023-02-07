© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

How to take part in energy efficiency incentives for homeowners

By Charity Nebbe,
Danielle Gehr
Published February 7, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

With the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, new tax rebates were added to already existing opportunities for homeowners to save money by making their homes greener.

Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe is joined by home improvement expert Bill McAnally who shares how to take advantage of these programs. He also answers callers' questions about becoming more energy efficient and other home maintenance questions.

People can learn more about energy audits and green incentives through Iowa Green Streets (https://www.iowaeda.com/green-streets/) and the Iowa Association for Energy Efficiency (https://www.iowaenergy.org/). Also, learn about the nationally recognized Home Energy Rating System here.

Guests:

  • Bill McAnally, home improvement expert
Tags
Talk of Iowa EnvironmentHome Improvement DayEnergy
Stay Connected
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
Related Content