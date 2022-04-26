Akwi Nji on helping people create textile memoirs, using fabric remnants they've saved over time

Akwi Nji was born in Iowa City, grew up in Cameroon and is raising her daughters in Cedar Rapids. She's also a poet, storyteller and founder of The Hook in Cedar Rapids which harnesses the power of words from page to stage. She has just launched a new project called Remoir, a mashup of the words remnants and memoir.

Later in the podcast, Iowa Poet Jennifer Knox is Crushing It. That’s the name of her poetry collection and in it you’ll find poetry on subjects that you’ve never thought of as poetic: cannibalism, heavy metal music, ADHD and more. The poems are funny, heartbreaking and thought-provoking.

Akwi Nji , poet, artist, storyteller based in Cedar Rapids

Jennifer Knox, author

This program was originally produced on November 10, 2020.