© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
91.7 KSUI (Iowa City) is operating at reduced power and HD services are down
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Rare disease advocate waited 19 years for her diagnosis

By Charity Nebbe,
Danielle Gehr
Published January 10, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Claire Richmond lives with acute hepatic porphyria, a rare disease most doctors will likely never see. It took 19 years for her to be diagnosed.

She would have been turned away once again if it hadn't been for a resident who had recently taken a test that included a question on porphyria — a favorite among test writers to trip up medical students.

In the years since her diagnosis, Richmond has become a rare disease advocate and joins Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe to talk about her story and her new perspective on life.

Later, Mary Snyder is the author of Moosefart: A man, a woman and a shattered dream. As her former fiance and long-time friend neared the end of his life — the result of a late-stage diagnosis of prostate cancer — he asked her to share his story in hopes others would learn from the mistakes that led to his death.

Guests:

  • Claire Richmond, writer and rare disease advocate
  • Mary Snyder, author of Moosefart
Tags
Talk of Iowa CancerBooks & Readingdisease
Stay Connected
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
Related Content