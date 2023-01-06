Your generation matters less than you think

Since Socrates, generations – particularly the latest generation – are often maligned for a number of traits or characteristics that become associated with them. But according to a new book, these generational distinctions may be more contrived than many of us think.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks with Bobby Duffy about his work studying generational thinking and his book Generation Myth: Why When You’re Born Matters Less Than You Think.

“Generation difference and thinking is a big idea, but it has been horribly corrupted by stereotypes and myths that mislead us,” Duffy said. “It makes us miss the difference that we actually see between generations.”

This episode was originally produced January 12, 2022.

