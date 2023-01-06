© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Your generation matters less than you think

By Charity Nebbe,
Zachary Oren Smith
Published January 6, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
Since Socrates, generations – particularly the latest generation – are often maligned for a number of traits or characteristics that become associated with them. But according to a new book, these generational distinctions may be more contrived than many of us think.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks with Bobby Duffy about his work studying generational thinking and his book Generation Myth: Why When You’re Born Matters Less Than You Think.

“Generation difference and thinking is a big idea, but it has been horribly corrupted by stereotypes and myths that mislead us,” Duffy said. “It makes us miss the difference that we actually see between generations.”

This episode was originally produced January 12, 2022.

Guests:

  • Bobby Duffy, author of "Generation Myth: Why When You’re Born Matters Less Than You Think"
Talk of Iowa Books & ReadingSocial Science
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Zachary Oren Smith
Zachary Oren Smith is a reporter covering Eastern Iowa
