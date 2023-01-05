Telling President Hoover's story in a new way

President Herbert Hoover and his wife Lou Henry Hoover were both born in Iowa, and both have tremendous humanitarian legacies that many Iowans don't know much about.

The Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum has been sharing the story of the Hoovers since its founding, but the museum hasn't been updated since 1992. Now, planning has begun for a major overhaul that will bring the Hoover Museum into the 21st century and tell the Hoovers' story in a more engaging way. The president and CEO of the Hoover Presidential Foundation and the director of the museum join host Charity Nebbe on this episode of Talk of Iowa to discuss the planned changes and what makes the Hoovers' story intriguing.

The Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum is a financial supporter of IPR.

Guests:

