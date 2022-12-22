Iowa families share unique holiday traditions

Photo courtesy of Gail Brashers-Krug / Gail Brashers-Krug and her family lighting Hanukkah candles.

Carving the Thanksgiving turkey, lighting the menorah during Hanukkah, lighting the kinara during Kwanzaa, filling Christmas stockings, Diwali illuminations, pre-dawn feasting during Ramadan, red envelopes for the Lunar New Year are all common customs many families observe - but some families have developed traditions to make the season uniquely their own.

Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe speaks to several families who have used their creativity to make Hanukkah, Kwanzaa and Christmas extra special for their families.

Guests:



Gail Brashers-Krug , Iowa City-based attorney

, Iowa City-based attorney Abena Sankofa Imhotep , author, executive director, Sankofa Literary and Empowerment Group

, author, executive director, Sankofa Literary and Empowerment Group Khalid El Khatib , marketing executive and freelance writer, Dubuque native

, marketing executive and freelance writer, Dubuque native Janet El Khatib , retired nurse, Dubuque resident

, retired nurse, Dubuque resident Brad Dunlap , vice president,business development, CIVCO Medical Solutions

, vice president,business development, CIVCO Medical Solutions Brian Dunlap , physical education teacher, Fairfield Community School District

, physical education teacher, Fairfield Community School District Natalie Dunlap, University of Iowa student and IPR intern

Photo courtesy of Natalie Dunlap / The Dunlap brothers dressing up as characters from National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation.