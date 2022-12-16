IPR Blues and Folk hosts share their top listens of 2022
As we reach the year's end, we turn to our resident music experts to share what tunes grabbed their ears in 2022.
Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe talks with Studio One host Bob Dorr about his favorite blues and local releases of 2022 and a favorite reissue for Beatles fans.
Later on, Studio One and Classical host Karen Impola takes you on her time machine to check out some "tunes that got away" from the new millennium.
Guests:
- Bob Dorr, host, Backtracks, Blue Avenue and the Beatles Medley
- Karen Impola, host, The Folk Tree