Horticulturists recommend great gardening gifts

It is no longer the growing season, but it is the giving season!

Aaron Steil and Cindy Haynes join Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe to share ideas for all the gardeners on your shopping list. Stocking stuffers for outdoorsy loved ones can include gloves, hats and a soil knife. For the relative with a blooming passion, purchase a reference book or a coffee table book of plant photography. Get crafty with a personally decorated pot for a proud houseplant owner, or gift a membership to Iowa’s public gardens to those who like to observe nature.

Experts also answer listener questions about cold-treating acorns to plant in spring, growing microgreens and more.

