© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Horticulturists recommend great gardening gifts

By Charity Nebbe,
Aaron SteilCaitlin TroutmanNatalie Dunlap
Published December 17, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

On the last Hort Day of the year, experts brainstorm presents for plant lovers.

It is no longer the growing season, but it is the giving season!

Aaron Steil and Cindy Haynes join Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe to share ideas for all the gardeners on your shopping list. Stocking stuffers for outdoorsy loved ones can include gloves, hats and a soil knife. For the relative with a blooming passion, purchase a reference book or a coffee table book of plant photography. Get crafty with a personally decorated pot for a proud houseplant owner, or gift a membership to Iowa’s public gardens to those who like to observe nature.

Experts also answer listener questions about cold-treating acorns to plant in spring, growing microgreens and more.

Guests:

  • Aaron Steil, Iowa State University Extension Horticulture Specialist
  • Cindy Haynes, professor of horticulture at Iowa State University
Tags
Talk of Iowa Hort DayHorticultureHolidays
Stay Connected
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Aaron Steil
Aaron Steil is a Consumer Horticulture Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Aaron contributes his expertise to the Garden Variety podcast and newsletter and to Talk of Iowa's Horticulture Day program.
See stories by Aaron Steil
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Natalie Dunlap
Natalie Dunlap is a rising junior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and minoring in gender, women's & sexuality studies. She is from Iowa City and in her free time enjoys getting coffee and reading downtown with friends.
See stories by Natalie Dunlap
Related Content