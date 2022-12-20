© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

New book shares how Jack Trice became the first and only college football stadium named after a Black athlete

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntoshDanielle GehrNatalie Dunlap
Published December 20, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

In 1997, Cyclone Stadium was renamed after the first Black athlete at Iowa State University.

A letter Jack Trice wrote ahead of his second college varsity football game on October 6, 1923 stated, “The honor of my race, family, and self are at stake. Everyone is expecting me to do big things. I will!” Trice died as a result of injuries sustained in that game, after being trampled on the field.

Almost a century later, ISU is home to the only major university stadium named after a Black man, but it was a long road to honor Trice with the name, including more than 20 years of student activism and resistance from ISU’s administration and Board of Regents.

Jonathan Gelber, author of The Idealist: Jack Trice and the Battle for a Forgotten Football Legacy, joins Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe to discuss the trailblazing athlete's life.

Later in the hour, IPR’s Barney Sherman shares the best classical music of 2022.

Guests:

  • Dr. Jonathan Gelber, orthopedic surgeon and author
  • Barney Sherman, IPR Classical host
Talk of Iowa Sports Iowa State University IPR Classical
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
Natalie Dunlap
Natalie Dunlap is a rising junior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and minoring in gender, women's & sexuality studies. She is from Iowa City and in her free time enjoys getting coffee and reading downtown with friends.
