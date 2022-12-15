© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Studio One shares their favorite indie and alternative music of the year

By Charity Nebbe,
Danielle GehrNatalie Dunlap
Published December 15, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST
This year Iowa Public Radio’s music experts discovered breakout artists and new music from old favorites. Studio One Tracks and All Access hosts Mark Simmet, CeCe Mitchell and Tony Dehner have been busy all year going to music festivals and hosting live events across the state. They sit down with Charity Nebbe to play Talk of Iowa listeners excerpts from indie and alternative songs that made it to the top of their playlists in 2022.

Explore all Studio One’s album picks and the rest of their playlists here.

Guests:

  • Mark Simmet, senior producer and host of Studio One Tracks and All Access
  • CeCe Mitchell, music producer and host of Studio One Tracks and All Access
  • Tony Dehner, music producer and host of Studio One Tracks and All Access
Talk of Iowa Art
