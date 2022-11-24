© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

The best books to gift children in the 2022 holiday season

Published November 24, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST


Expert readers share holiday recommendations from board books for infants to young adult reads for teens.

George Bernard Shaw said, “Make it a rule never to give a child a book you would not read yourself.”

In this hour, book lovers join Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe to share their recommendations of books to gift young readers to add to your holiday shopping list.

Find a full list of the books mentioned here.

Guests:

  • Devin Redmond, Iowa City-based teacher and librarian
  • Amanda Lepper, co-owner of Dog-Eared Books in Ames
  • Janeé Jackson-Doering, Youth Service Coordinator for the State Library of Iowa
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Natalie Dunlap
Natalie Dunlap is a rising junior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and minoring in gender, women's & sexuality studies. She is from Iowa City and in her free time enjoys getting coffee and reading downtown with friends.
See stories by Natalie Dunlap
