The best books to gift children in the 2022 holiday season
Expert readers share holiday recommendations from board books for infants to young adult reads for teens.
George Bernard Shaw said, “Make it a rule never to give a child a book you would not read yourself.”
In this hour, book lovers join Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe to share their recommendations of books to gift young readers to add to your holiday shopping list.
Guests:
- Devin Redmond, Iowa City-based teacher and librarian
- Amanda Lepper, co-owner of Dog-Eared Books in Ames
- Janeé Jackson-Doering, Youth Service Coordinator for the State Library of Iowa