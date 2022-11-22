© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Iowa book lovers discuss their 2022 favorite books for grown-ups

Published November 22, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST
In the words of Neil Gaiman, “books make great gifts because they have whole worlds inside them.”

On this episode of Talk of Iowa — the best new books for giving and receiving this holiday season. Iowa book lovers join the show and share their favorite books from grown-ups from 2022.

Find a full list of the books mentioned here.

Guests:

  • Jan Weismiller | co-owner of Prairie Lights
  • Tim Budd | buyer at Prairie Lights
  • Rachel Mans McKenny | Iowa-based author and podcaster
Books & ReadingHolidays
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
