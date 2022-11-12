It’s beginning to look a lot like cactus

As winter weather fades the greenery outside, homes can facilitate a perfect environment for holiday cacti. These plants are low maintenance and can stay in the same pot for many years. Some family members even pass them down as an heirloom. On this Horticulture Day, Aaron Steil and Cindy Haynes join Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe to share tips for ensuring the plants bloom. The cacti require uninterrupted hours of darkness, so placing them in a cupboard or a box at night will set them up for success.

The experts answer listener questions about how to prevent Christmas cacti from dropping flowers, when to stake a growing tree, and the difference between a Christmas cactus and a Thanksgiving cactus.

Guests:

