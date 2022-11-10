© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Graphic novelist blends soccer with battlefields and her own history with ghosts of the civil war

Published November 10, 2022 at 6:00 AM CST
Artist and poet Lauren Haldeman is haunted by history and possibly ghosts.

Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe talks with the Iowa City-based writer and the Colorado Prize for Poetry winner about her latest work, Team Photograph.

This lifelong work for Haldeman blends her personal history with historical research, poetry and illustration to create a profound and moving experience. The book explores soccer and battlefields, grief and supernatural phenomena.

Later in the episode, the Iowa Center for the Book picks All Iowa Reads books each year with the mission to foster a sense of unity among Iowans through reading.

For the last five years, the All Iowa Reads committees have been choosing three books, one for adults, one for teens and one for children. Janee Jackson-Doering and Bethany Nelson reveal the selections for 2023.

Guests:

  • Lauren Haldeman, poet and graphic novelist
  • Janee Jackson-Doering, youth service coordinator for the State Library of Iowa
  • Bethany Nelson, adult All Iowa Reads committee co-chair and Waverly Public Library information services librarian
Talk of Iowa Books & Reading
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio.
Katherine Perkins
Katherine Perkins is IPR's Program Director for News and Talk
