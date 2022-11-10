Graphic novelist blends soccer with battlefields and her own history with ghosts of the civil war

Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe talks with the Iowa City-based writer and the Colorado Prize for Poetry winner about her latest work, Team Photograph.

This lifelong work for Haldeman blends her personal history with historical research, poetry and illustration to create a profound and moving experience. The book explores soccer and battlefields, grief and supernatural phenomena.

Later in the episode, the Iowa Center for the Book picks All Iowa Reads books each year with the mission to foster a sense of unity among Iowans through reading.

For the last five years, the All Iowa Reads committees have been choosing three books, one for adults, one for teens and one for children. Janee Jackson-Doering and Bethany Nelson reveal the selections for 2023.

