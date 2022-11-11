Black and Chicano Iowans celebrate representation in Marvel's 'Black Panther' sequel

Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe talks with two Black Iowans that were positively impacted by the 2018 Black Panther film and a Chicano Iowan and comic book enthusiast who's excited to see his Mesoamerican ancestry inspire the sequel's new underwater civilization of Talokan and its leader Namor.

Later, Iowa City's Mic Drop Poetry Festival will feature legendary Chicago poet and four-time National Slam Poetry champion Patricia Smith and an internationally touring poet, writer and performance artist Ebony Stewart. Nebbe speaks with both poets about how they entered the world of slam poetry and how the art form can transcend conversational barriers.

Learn more about the Mic Drop Poetry fest at iowacitypoetry.com.

Guests:

