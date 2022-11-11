© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Black and Chicano Iowans celebrate representation in Marvel's 'Black Panther' sequel

Published November 11, 2022 at 6:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

The long-awaited sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits movie theaters this week continuing an exploration of different cultures and history and affecting Iowans of color.

Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe talks with two Black Iowans that were positively impacted by the 2018 Black Panther film and a Chicano Iowan and comic book enthusiast who's excited to see his Mesoamerican ancestry inspire the sequel's new underwater civilization of Talokan and its leader Namor.

Later, Iowa City's Mic Drop Poetry Festival will feature legendary Chicago poet and four-time National Slam Poetry champion Patricia Smith and an internationally touring poet, writer and performance artist Ebony Stewart. Nebbe speaks with both poets about how they entered the world of slam poetry and how the art form can transcend conversational barriers.

Learn more about the Mic Drop Poetry fest at iowacitypoetry.com.

Guests:

  • Teresa Zilk, creator, producer and curator of Stories to Tell My Daughter
  • AS PHATE, Des Moines-based graffiti artist, emcee and educator
  • Frank Dunn-Young, Chicano Iowan and comic book lover
  • Patricia Smith, award-winning poet, professor at City University of New York
  • Ebony Stewart, poet, writer and performance artist
Tags
Talk of Iowa Racial JusticeArtpoetry
Stay Connected
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
Related Content