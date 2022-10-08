Falling for fall color

Iowa DNR Forester Mark Vitosh joins Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe to share the conditions that allow for a stunning leaf show. He also names some of the best vistas to view foliage as fall color peaks in northern Iowa, including Palisades-Kepler State Park, Lake MacBride State Park and Ledges State Park. You can keep track of how fall color is progressing across the state on the Iowa DNR website.

Then, Consumer Horticulture Specialist Aaron Steil joins the conversation to answer listeners' questions about gardening on a budget and the tasks to get done in your yard and garden before the hard freeze.

Guests

