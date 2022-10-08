© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Falling for fall color

Published October 8, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT
Clear days, plenty of sun and cold nights have created a beautiful display.

Iowa DNR Forester Mark Vitosh joins Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe to share the conditions that allow for a stunning leaf show. He also names some of the best vistas to view foliage as fall color peaks in northern Iowa, including Palisades-Kepler State Park, Lake MacBride State Park and Ledges State Park. You can keep track of how fall color is progressing across the state on the Iowa DNR website.

Then, Consumer Horticulture Specialist Aaron Steil joins the conversation to answer listeners' questions about gardening on a budget and the tasks to get done in your yard and garden before the hard freeze.

Guests

  • Mark Vitosh, Department of Natural Resources forester
  • Aaron Steil, Iowa State University Extension horticulture specialist
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Aaron Steil
Aaron Steil is a Consumer Horticulture Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Aaron contributes his expertise to the Garden Variety podcast and newsletter and to Talk of Iowa's Horticulture Day program.
Natalie Dunlap
Natalie Dunlap is a rising junior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and minoring in gender, women's & sexuality studies. She is from Iowa City and in her free time enjoys getting coffee and reading downtown with friends.
