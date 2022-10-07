© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

ISU student from Iran discusses protests against Iranian government's oppression

Published October 7, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Protests have been ongoing in Iran since the Sept. 21 death of a 22-year-old woman, Mahsa Amini, in the custody of the country’s 'morality police.' In the following weeks, protesters around the world have gathered in solidarity with Iranian women, including here in Iowa. Saman Ghazvini is a chemical engineering student at Iowa State University who grew up in Iran. She joined Talk of Iowa to discuss the protests, life in Iran, and how Iowans can help.

But first — Heather Gudenkauf is a bestselling author with a knack for putting her characters in nightmare scenarios with compassion, heart and creativity. She is also the 2022 recipient of the Iowa Author Award for Fiction. Gudenkauf joins the program to discuss her writing, building community with other authors and connecting with her readers.

Guests:

  • Heather Gudenkauf | bestselling author of eight novels, recipient of the 2022 Iowa Author Award for Fiction
  • Saman Ghazvini | ISU graduate student and Iranian woman
Tags
Talk of Iowa Books & ReadingGender and Gender Issues
