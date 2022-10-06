© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Kirsten Anderson hopes to help others by sharing her experience with sexual harassment

Published October 6, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT
In 2017, former Iowa Senate Republican caucus staffer Kirsten Anderson received a $1.75 million lawsuit settlement from the State of Iowa. She was fired in 2013 just hours after filing a sexual harassment complaint. The case made headlines everywhere. Now Anderson has written a book — More Than Words: Turn #MeToo into #ISaidSomething that details her experience from start to finish and is full of advice that she hopes will empower others. Anderson joins Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe to discuss her work, and Sharyn Tejani of the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission discusses policy changes that can prevent bullying and harassment in the workplace.

Then Andrew Sherburne and Ben Delgado from the nonprofit FilmScene join the program to discuss the first Refocus Film Festival in Iowa City, which celebrates the art of adaptation — turning literature or a real life story into film. FilmScene is a financial supporter of IPR.

Guests

  • Kirsten Anderson | author of More Than Words: Turn #MeToo into #ISaidSomething
  • Sharyn Tejani | associate legal counsel in the Office of Legal Counsel for U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC)
  • Andrew Sherburne | executive director and co-founder of FilmScene
  • Ben Delgado | FilmScene programming director
Talk of Iowa #MeToosexual harassmentsexual misconductMovies & TV
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
