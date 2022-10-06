Kirsten Anderson hopes to help others by sharing her experience with sexual harassment

In 2017, former Iowa Senate Republican caucus staffer Kirsten Anderson received a $1.75 million lawsuit settlement from the State of Iowa. She was fired in 2013 just hours after filing a sexual harassment complaint. The case made headlines everywhere. Now Anderson has written a book — More Than Words: Turn #MeToo into #ISaidSomething — that details her experience from start to finish and is full of advice that she hopes will empower others. Anderson joins Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe to discuss her work, and Sharyn Tejani of the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission discusses policy changes that can prevent bullying and harassment in the workplace.

Then Andrew Sherburne and Ben Delgado from the nonprofit FilmScene join the program to discuss the first Refocus Film Festival in Iowa City, which celebrates the art of adaptation — turning literature or a real life story into film. FilmScene is a financial supporter of IPR.

