Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
What would a carbon neutral Iowa look like?

Published October 4, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT
With catastrophic floods, fires, extreme heat waves and violent storms, more and more people are experiencing the very real consequences of climate change.

In the Paris Agreement, countries around the world set a goal of reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. On this 2021 episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks with experts and enthusiasts about how carbon reduction will change our lives and importantly, how it won't.

This episode was originally produced in September of 2021.

Guests:

  • Paul Erickson, manager of commercial energy solutions for Central Iowa Power Cooperative
  • Martha Norbeck, founder of C-Wise, a green building consultant in Iowa City
  • Brian Green, director of technology ethics at the Markkula Center for Applied Ethics part of Santa Clara University
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Zachary Oren Smith
Zachary Oren Smith is a reporter covering Eastern Iowa
