What would a carbon neutral Iowa look like?

With catastrophic floods, fires, extreme heat waves and violent storms, more and more people are experiencing the very real consequences of climate change.

In the Paris Agreement, countries around the world set a goal of reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. On this 2021 episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks with experts and enthusiasts about how carbon reduction will change our lives and importantly, how it won't.

This episode was originally produced in September of 2021.

Guests:

