Examining different facets of the battle against climate change that impact Iowa agriculture

On this episode of River to River — facets of the battle against climate change that impact Iowa agriculture.

First — three companies have proposed building multibillion-dollar pipelines across Iowa to move and eventually store carbon dioxide. IPR reporter Kendall Crawford, a proponent of the project, and a farmer who is opposed to the project discuss the pipelines with host Ben Kieffer.

Later in the program — earlier this month, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced the USDA is investing up to $2.8 billion in 70 selected projects under the first pool of what’s called a Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities funding opportunity. Ultimately, USDA’s anticipated investment will triple to more than $3 billion in pilots that will create market opportunities for American commodities produced using climate-smart production practices. Iowa farmers join the program to discuss how they’re using these practices, and ISU’s leading climate researcher also discusses these measures and their potential impacts.

