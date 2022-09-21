© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Examining different facets of the battle against climate change that impact Iowa agriculture

Published September 21, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

On this episode of River to River — facets of the battle against climate change that impact Iowa agriculture.

First — three companies have proposed building multibillion-dollar pipelines across Iowa to move and eventually store carbon dioxide. IPR reporter Kendall Crawford, a proponent of the project, and a farmer who is opposed to the project discuss the pipelines with host Ben Kieffer.

Later in the program — earlier this month, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced the USDA is investing up to $2.8 billion in 70 selected projects under the first pool of what’s called a Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities funding opportunity. Ultimately, USDA’s anticipated investment will triple to more than $3 billion in pilots that will create market opportunities for American commodities produced using climate-smart production practices. Iowa farmers join the program to discuss how they’re using these practices, and ISU’s leading climate researcher also discusses these measures and their potential impacts.

Guests

  • Kendall Crawford | IPR western Iowa reporter
  • Ted Junker | Central Iowa Farmer
  • John Thompson | Technology and Markets Director, Clean Air Task Force
  • Kirk Leeds| CEO Iowa Soybean Association
  • Josh Nelson | Iowa farmer
  • Gene Takle| ISU’s lead climate researcher, distinguished professor emeritus
climate change Farming carbon
