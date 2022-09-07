© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Iowans are awaiting newly-authorized COVID boosters that target two omicron subvariants

Published September 7, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT
Updated COVID vaccine boosters are now recommended, for those ages 12 and older, that target the two omicron subvariants which are causing most of the current infections.

Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe talks with University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics epidemiologist Dr. Karen Brust about new COVID vaccines which are expected to arrive in the coming days. They also discuss concerns for the upcoming seasonal peak of viruses such as RSV and influenza.

Wayne County Public Health Administrator Shelley Bickel returns to the program to talk about her anticipated rollout of the new COVID boosters.

Later in the episode, Peter Rea of the DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge details the amazing journey monarch butterflies take through Iowa as part of their fall migration, and an opportunity for citizen scientists to help track the insects and learn how they can help the endangered creatures.

Guests:

  • Dr. Karen Brust, MD, UIHC hospital epidemiologist, clinical associate professor of internal medicine
  • Shelley Bickel, administrator, Wayne County Public Health
  • Peter Rea, supervisory park ranger, DeSoto and Boyer Chute National Wildlife Refuges

Talk of Iowa EnvironmentCOVID-19Vaccines and ImmunizationsInsects
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
