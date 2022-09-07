Iowans are awaiting newly-authorized COVID boosters that target two omicron subvariants

Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe talks with University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics epidemiologist Dr. Karen Brust about new COVID vaccines which are expected to arrive in the coming days. They also discuss concerns for the upcoming seasonal peak of viruses such as RSV and influenza.

Wayne County Public Health Administrator Shelley Bickel returns to the program to talk about her anticipated rollout of the new COVID boosters.

Later in the episode, Peter Rea of the DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge details the amazing journey monarch butterflies take through Iowa as part of their fall migration, and an opportunity for citizen scientists to help track the insects and learn how they can help the endangered creatures.

Guests:

