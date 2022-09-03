Honeybees and native pollinators thrive around flowering plants and trees

Rising concern of colony collapse has created more interest in beekeeping. Bee specialist Randall Cass joins horticulturists Aaron Steil and Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe to share the work bees and their keepers do. Experts share the importance of mentorship communities in the beekeeping world, how pesticides used in Iowa agriculture impact hives and the plants that can sustain pollinators.

They also answer listener questions about growing tomatoes, harvesting milkweed pods, and more.

Guests

