'Facing Suicide' documentary aims to offer hope to people in need

If you or a loved one is looking for help, you can call or text 988. There's also a chat line here. And you can find alternative lines and resources here.

Suicide is the second leading cause of death for young people in Iowa, and it’s clear that many people who struggle with their mental health do not and can not get the care they need. Facing Suicide, a new documentary from Iowa PBS aims to raise awareness about what health experts are calling an epidemic.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks with the people who are broadening the conversation, fighting mental health stigma and saving lives.

Guests:



Caryline Clark | engagement manager with Iowa PBS

Drew Martel | director of crisis services with Foundation 2 Crisis Services

Jennifer Ulie-Wells | founder and executive director of Please Pass the Love nonprofit, featured in the Facing Suicide documentary

Bethany Kohoutek | marketing and communications director of NAMI Iowa

Iowa PBS will hold a screening and discussion with resources from community partners Sept. 6 at 6 p.m. with both in-person and virtual attendance options.