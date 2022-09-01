© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
'Facing Suicide' documentary aims to offer hope to people in need

Published September 1, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT
If you or a loved one is looking for help, you can call or text 988. There's also a chat line here. And you can find alternative lines and resources here.

Suicide is the second leading cause of death for young people in Iowa, and it’s clear that many people who struggle with their mental health do not and can not get the care they need. Facing Suicide, a new documentary from Iowa PBS aims to raise awareness about what health experts are calling an epidemic.

FACING SUICIDE - Preview Iowa PBS

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks with the people who are broadening the conversation, fighting mental health stigma and saving lives.

Guests:

Iowa PBS will hold a screening and discussion with resources from community partners Sept. 6 at 6 p.m. with both in-person and virtual attendance options.

