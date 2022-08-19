Iowa schools finding short- and long-term solutions to teacher shortage crisis

Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe chats with a variety of stakeholders in education across the state about this shortage which is also reflected nationwide. First, Iowa State Education Association President Mike Beranek shares how the number of resignations over the past couple of years has coincided with condemnatory rhetoric toward educators from state legislators.

UI Associate Dean of Teacher Education Mark McDermott talks about how the pandemic has impacted those entering the professional field, and IPR reporter Grant Gerlock talks about how the state's largest school districts have been seeking to entice new and retain current hires.

We also talk with administrators representing larger and smaller districts in northwest Iowa about vacancies they're seeing ahead of the school year.

Guests:

