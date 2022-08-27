© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Cool season perennials to make shorter days a bit brighter

Published August 27, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Happy hort day!

The sun is going down earlier and it feels like summer is almost over, but the growing season isn't over, and there are many late-season perennials that can bring color and beauty to your landscape.

Charity Nebbe talks with Aaron Steil and Cindy Haynes from ISU Extension about the late bloomers to add to your landscape, and then they answer horticulture questions from listeners.

Guests:

  • Cindy Haynes, professor of horticulture at Iowa State University
  • Aaron Steil, ISU Extension Horticulture Specialist

Tags

Talk of Iowa Gardening
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Aaron Steil
Aaron Steil is a Consumer Horticulture Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Aaron contributes his expertise to the Garden Variety podcast and newsletter and to Talk of Iowa's Horticulture Day program.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
