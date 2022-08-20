© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Experts share why Iowa’s evergreens are turning brown

Published August 20, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT
Iowa weather conditions and common disease pose challenges for conifer trees.

Many of Iowa’s conifers are turning brown. Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe is joined by Aaron Steil and Mark Vitosh to unpack how Iowa’s climate presents challenges for evergreen trees. The horticulture experts say trees need plenty of water in their first years to develop a root system that is resilient in dry soil conditions. They also share the importance of drainage on a planting site and recommend different types of evergreens. And listeners call in to troubleshoot tree issues on their property.

Guests

  • Aaron Steil, extension horticulture specialist at Iowa State University
  • Mark Vitosh, Department of Natural Resources forester

Tags

Talk of Iowa Hort DayHorticultureTrees
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Aaron Steil
Aaron Steil is a Consumer Horticulture Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Aaron contributes his expertise to the Garden Variety podcast and newsletter and to Talk of Iowa's Horticulture Day program.
See stories by Aaron Steil
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Natalie Dunlap
Natalie Dunlap is a rising junior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and minoring in gender, women's & sexuality studies. She is from Iowa City and in her free time enjoys getting coffee and reading downtown with friends.
See stories by Natalie Dunlap
