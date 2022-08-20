Experts share why Iowa’s evergreens are turning brown

Many of Iowa’s conifers are turning brown. Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe is joined by Aaron Steil and Mark Vitosh to unpack how Iowa’s climate presents challenges for evergreen trees. The horticulture experts say trees need plenty of water in their first years to develop a root system that is resilient in dry soil conditions. They also share the importance of drainage on a planting site and recommend different types of evergreens. And listeners call in to troubleshoot tree issues on their property.

