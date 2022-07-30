© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Discover alternative berries to plant in your garden

Published July 30, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

You're in for a berry special treat for this Horticulture Day edition of Talk of Iowa.

Happy Hort Day!

On this episode ofTalk of Iowa, ISU fruit crops specialist Suzanne Slack shines a spotlight on the varieties of alternative berries that Iowans can grow in their garden, including high bush cranberry, honey berry, and saskatoon.

Later in the episode Slack and ISU horticulturist Aaron Steil answer listeners' questions on cultivating these super fruits and other flora.

Guests:

  • Suzanne Slack, assistant professor of horticulture, Iowa State University
  • Aaron Steil, Iowa State University Extension horticulturist
Talk of Iowa
Aaron Steil
Aaron Steil is a Consumer Horticulture Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Aaron contributes his expertise to the Garden Variety podcast and newsletter and to Talk of Iowa's Horticulture Day program.
Tony Sarabia
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
