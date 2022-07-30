Discover alternative berries to plant in your garden

Happy Hort Day!

On this episode ofTalk of Iowa, ISU fruit crops specialist Suzanne Slack shines a spotlight on the varieties of alternative berries that Iowans can grow in their garden, including high bush cranberry, honey berry, and saskatoon.

Later in the episode Slack and ISU horticulturist Aaron Steil answer listeners' questions on cultivating these super fruits and other flora.

