Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Fields of gold in your own backyard

Published July 16, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT
On this week's Horticulture Day, Tony Sarabia fills in for Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe to talk with Iowa State University Horticulture Professor Ajay Nair about backyard sweet corn cultivating. Later, Iowa State Professor and Horticulture Extension Specialist Cindy Haynes joins to help field caller questions, including the survival of beloved pawpaw and the possible outcomes of accidental squash cross-pollination.

Guests:

  • Ajay Nair, associate professor of Horticulture, Iowa State University
  • Cindy Haynes, professor and horticulture Extension specialist, Iowa State University

Tony Sarabia
See stories by Tony Sarabia
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
