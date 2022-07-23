What to do about those Japanese beetles

On Thursday, scientists added the migrating monarch butterfly to its "red list" of threatened species and categorized it as endangered. For Horticulture Day, entomologist Laura Jesse Iles joins Charity Nebbe to discuss how gardeners can help support the iconic species. She also shares tips for minimizing harm from the pervasive Japanese beetle.

Then horticulture expert Aaron Steil joins the program to answer your gardening questions.

Laura Jesse Iles | director of the Iowa State University Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic

Aaron Steil, Iowa State University Extension horticulturist

