Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
What to do about those Japanese beetles

Published July 23, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT
On Thursday, scientists added the migrating monarch butterfly to its "red list" of threatened species and categorized it as endangered. For Horticulture Day, entomologist Laura Jesse Iles joins Charity Nebbe to discuss how gardeners can help support the iconic species. She also shares tips for minimizing harm from the pervasive Japanese beetle.

Then horticulture expert Aaron Steil joins the program to answer your gardening questions.

Guest

  • Laura Jesse Iles | director of the Iowa State University Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic
  • Aaron Steil, Iowa State University Extension horticulturist

Talk of Iowa HorticultureHort DayInsectsGardening
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Aaron Steil
Aaron Steil is a Consumer Horticulture Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Aaron contributes his expertise to the Garden Variety podcast and newsletter and to Talk of Iowa's Horticulture Day program.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
