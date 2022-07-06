© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Legendary performer Simon Estes ends nearly 60-year operatic career

Published July 6, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

The Des Moines Metro Opera’s production of Porgy and Bess will be Simon Estes’ final opera before he retires at age 84.

International opera star Simon Estes is giving his final operatic performance in the Des Moines Metro Opera’s production of “Porgy and Bess,” a show in which he starred in 1985 at New York's Metropolitan Opera House. The production premiered to a sold-out crowd last week. Host Charity Nebbe asks Estes to reflect on his decades on the stage, which have included performances with Johnny Cash and Whitney Houston.

Later in the hour, an excerpt of the IPR podcast From the Archives. This week's episode focuses on a speech at Grinnell College in 1968, in which California U.S. Rep. James Corman presents findings from the Kerner Commission. Corman spoke during a memorial symposium honoring the late civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr. The Kerner Commission report found that racism, economic disadvantages, failed social service programs, police brutality and more led to intolerable conditions in Black neighborhoods that erupted in violence across the country.

Guest:

  • Simon Estes, opera singer

Tags

Talk of Iowa Iowa Musicracial justiceHistory
Stay Connected
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Danielle Gehr
See stories by Danielle Gehr
Natalie Dunlap
Natalie Dunlap is a rising junior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and minoring in gender, women's & sexuality studies. She is from Iowa City and in her free time enjoys getting coffee and reading downtown with friends.
See stories by Natalie Dunlap
Related Content