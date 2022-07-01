More young adults are reconsidering parenthood

For myriad reasons, an increasing number of young adults say they do not want children, especially since the pandemic has put the spotlight on parenting challenges. Host Charity Nebbe speaks with filmmaker Teresa Schecter, whose most recent documentary My So-Called Selfish Life, "examines what it means to say no to motherhood in a society that assumes all women want children." Then an Iowa doctor says he's seeing a spike in the number of men seeking vasectomies since the repeal of Roe v Wade.

Later in the show, the second season of Only Murders in the Building debuted on Hulu this week, and 9-year-old Matthew Lamb of Iowa City plays a younger version of Steve Martin’s character. Nebbe speaks with Lamb about what it was like on set with the comedy legend.

Guests: