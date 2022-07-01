© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

More young adults are reconsidering parenthood

Published July 1, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

For myriad reasons, an increasing number of young adults say they do not want children, especially since the pandemic has put the spotlight on parenting challenges. Host Charity Nebbe speaks with filmmaker Teresa Schecter, whose most recent documentary My So-Called Selfish Life, "examines what it means to say no to motherhood in a society that assumes all women want children." Then an Iowa doctor says he's seeing a spike in the number of men seeking vasectomies since the repeal of Roe v Wade.

Later in the show, the second season of Only Murders in the Building debuted on Hulu this week, and 9-year-old Matthew Lamb of Iowa City plays a younger version of Steve Martin’s character. Nebbe speaks with Lamb about what it was like on set with the comedy legend.

Guests:

  • Therese Shechter, documentary filmmaker
  • Esgar Guarin, dedicated vasectomy surgeon at SimpleVas
  • Matthew Lamb, singer, actor, dancer and voiceover artist

Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
