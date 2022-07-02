© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Caring for trees planted since the derecho

Published July 2, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT
As we approach the second anniversary of the 2020 derecho there are many newly planted trees in Iowa. Good care can help them grow strong.

On this edition of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks to ISU Horticulturist Jeff Iles about how to select saplings and the support trees need in the weeks, months, and even years following planting. Iles and ISU Horticulturist Aaron Steil also answer listeners' questions about trees and other plants.

Guests

  • Jeffery Iles, professor and chair of the Department of Horticulture at Iowa State University
  • Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture extension specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach

Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
