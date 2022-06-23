© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Why men avoid the doctor

Published June 23, 2022 at 7:05 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

This men’s health month, Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe is joined by Dr. Sarah Ling to discuss why so many male patients hesitate to seek medical care. Ling addresses the stigma of asking help with mental health, the pandemic’s impact on substance use and how visiting a primary care doctor can help patients prevent chronic conditions.

Later in the hour, Iowa-born pop star Maddie Poppe shares how her look and sound have changed since her 2018 American Idol win. Poppe has several upcoming Iowa stops on her tour, including Cedar Falls, Des Moines, West Union, and Waterloo.

Guests

  • Dr. Sarah Ling, primary care physician at MercyOne Waukee Family Medicine
  • Maddie Poppe, musician

Tags

Talk of Iowa HealthIowa MusicMental HealthPhysical HealthAddiction
Stay Connected
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Danielle Gehr
See stories by Danielle Gehr
Natalie Dunlap
Natalie Dunlap is a rising junior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and minoring in gender, women's & sexuality studies. She is from Iowa City and in her free time enjoys getting coffee and reading downtown with friends.
See stories by Natalie Dunlap
Related Content