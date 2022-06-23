Why men avoid the doctor

This men’s health month, Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe is joined by Dr. Sarah Ling to discuss why so many male patients hesitate to seek medical care. Ling addresses the stigma of asking help with mental health, the pandemic’s impact on substance use and how visiting a primary care doctor can help patients prevent chronic conditions.

Later in the hour, Iowa-born pop star Maddie Poppe shares how her look and sound have changed since her 2018 American Idol win. Poppe has several upcoming Iowa stops on her tour, including Cedar Falls, Des Moines, West Union, and Waterloo.

Guests

