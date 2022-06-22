© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Using Buddhist teachings and the science of psychology to get unstuck

Published June 22, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Psychologist and Buddhist monk Doug Gentile joins Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe to share how his spiritual journey overlaps with his expertise. Gentile wrote the book Finding the Freedom to Get Unstuck and Be Happier about the link between the teachings of Buddhism and psychology. He details how karma and free will influence our lives and explains the practices we can use to break habits and make change.

Guest

  • Doug Gentile, distinguished professor of psychology at Iowa State University and Buddhist monk

Tags

Talk of Iowa PsychologyReligion
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Katherine Perkins
Katherine Perkins is IPR's Program Director for News and Talk
See stories by Katherine Perkins
Natalie Dunlap
Natalie Dunlap is a rising junior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and minoring in gender, women's & sexuality studies. She is from Iowa City and in her free time enjoys getting coffee and reading downtown with friends.
See stories by Natalie Dunlap
