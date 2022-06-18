Planning for and adapting to evolving landscapes
The plants that we live with are constantly growing and changing and as the landscape evolves, we may need to change with it.
On this edition of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks to Executive Director Melissa Burdick of The Brenton Arboretum in Dallas County, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. Burdick and ISU Horticulturist Aaron Steil answer questions about how to plan for and adjust to our changing landscapes.
Guests
- Melissa Burdick, executive director, The Brenton Arboretum
- Aaron Steil, ISU Extension and Outreach consumer horticulture specialist