Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Planning for and adapting to evolving landscapes

Published June 18, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

The plants that we live with are constantly growing and changing and as the landscape evolves, we may need to change with it.

On this edition of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks to Executive Director Melissa Burdick of The Brenton Arboretum in Dallas County, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. Burdick and ISU Horticulturist Aaron Steil answer questions about how to plan for and adjust to our changing landscapes.

Guests

  • Melissa Burdick, executive director, The Brenton Arboretum
  • Aaron Steil, ISU Extension and Outreach consumer horticulture specialist

Talk of Iowa Hort DayGardening
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Danielle Gehr
Aaron Steil
Aaron Steil is a Consumer Horticulture Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Aaron contributes his expertise to the Garden Variety podcast and newsletter and to Talk of Iowa's Horticulture Day program.
