Experts share baby formula resources and advice amid the shortage

Not being able to feed your child is a parent’s worst nightmare. Parents all over the United States have been living that nightmare in recent weeks due to the baby formula shortage. The shortage was caused by a combination of factors including supply chain issues, labor shortages and a recent formula recall. The Biden administration has taken steps to increase supply with some success, but there was a setback Thursday as Abbott Nutrition announced their factory in Michigan, that had recently reopened, is temporarily closed again because of local flooding.

On this edition of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks with Executive Director Jean Drulis of Mother's Milk Bank of Iowa, which processes and distributes donated breast milk to those who need it most. Dr. Katie Halyko of UnityPoint-St. Luke's in Cedar Rapids also shares expertise and resources for those struggling during the shortage.

Later in the episode, Charity talks with Pulitzer Prize-winning author Geraldine Brooks about her novel Horse, inspired by a true story of one of the greatest racehorses of all time.

Guests