Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Experts share baby formula resources and advice amid the shortage

Published June 17, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT
Mother's Milk Bank of Iowa Director Jean Drulis and UnityPoint Pediatrician Dr. Katie Halyko join the conversation. Then, Charity Nebbe talks with Pulitzer Prize-winning author Geraldine Brooks about her latest novel, Horse.

Not being able to feed your child is a parent’s worst nightmare. Parents all over the United States have been living that nightmare in recent weeks due to the baby formula shortage. The shortage was caused by a combination of factors including supply chain issues, labor shortages and a recent formula recall. The Biden administration has taken steps to increase supply with some success, but there was a setback Thursday as Abbott Nutrition announced their factory in Michigan, that had recently reopened, is temporarily closed again because of local flooding.

On this edition of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks with Executive Director Jean Drulis of Mother's Milk Bank of Iowa, which processes and distributes donated breast milk to those who need it most. Dr. Katie Halyko of UnityPoint-St. Luke's in Cedar Rapids also shares expertise and resources for those struggling during the shortage.

Later in the episode, Charity talks with Pulitzer Prize-winning author Geraldine Brooks about her novel Horse, inspired by a true story of one of the greatest racehorses of all time.

Guests

  • Jean Drulis, executive director of Mother's Milk Bank of Iowa
  • Dr. Katie Halyko, pediatrician with UnityPoint-St. Luke's in Cedar Rapids
  • Geraldine Brooks, author of Horse

Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
