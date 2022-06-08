© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
90.7 KNSC (Carroll) will be off air on Wednesday, June 8th, from 2-3pm.
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Local booksellers share their top summer reads for adults

Published June 8, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Charity Nebbe chats with independent Iowa booksellers about their favorite reads for the summer.

Whether you're looking for scientific exploration, captivating memoir, or an opportunity to get lost in a novel, IPR has something to make your summer reading list. For the summer books show on Talk of Iowa we're getting recommendations from some of Iowa's leading independent booksellers, Jan Weissmiller and Tim Budd of Prairie Lights Bookstore in Iowa City and Abigail Paxton of Storyhouse Book Pub in Des Moines.

Guests

  • Jan Weissmiller, Prairie Lights Bookstore
  • Tim Budd, Prairie Lights Bookstore
  • Abigail Paxton, Storyhouse Book Pub

