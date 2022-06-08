Local booksellers share their top summer reads for adults

Whether you're looking for scientific exploration, captivating memoir, or an opportunity to get lost in a novel, IPR has something to make your summer reading list. For the summer books show on Talk of Iowa we're getting recommendations from some of Iowa's leading independent booksellers, Jan Weissmiller and Tim Budd of Prairie Lights Bookstore in Iowa City and Abigail Paxton of Storyhouse Book Pub in Des Moines.

Guests

